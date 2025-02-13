Ukraine Attempts to Enlist More Young Men With Signing Bonus

By Kyle Anzalone – Antiwar.com

As Ukrainian forces are struggling to hold back the Russian advance and Kiev is facing a shortage of soldiers, the Defense Ministry is offering increased pay and signing bonuses to 18-24-year-olds that agree to enlist. Ukraine currently begins conscription at 25, a number American officials insist must be reduced.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry unveiled ‘Contract 18-24’ to encourage young Ukrainians to join the military. According to the statement on the program, “those who enroll will receive a contract worth UAH 1,000,000, [$24,000]” and “volunteers will earn a monthly remuneration – of up to UAH 120,000 [$2,900].

Currently, the average Ukrainian soldier receives about $720 per month, while front-line soldiers are paid around $2,900. According to the AP, “The offer risks vexing people already in uniform.”

The Defense Ministry said ‘Contract 18-24’ will offer additional benefits, including “zero-interest mortgage, receive state-funded training, access free medical care, including dental prosthetics, and have the right to travel abroad after completing one year of service.”

The statement adds, “The law also guarantees a 12-month exemption from mobilization following the completion of the contract.”

The program was released as Kiev is struggling to fill out its ranks, prevent desertions, and halt the Russian advance. US officials from the Biden and Trump administrations have said that Kiev should lower the conscription age to 18. Last year, the draft age was dropped from 27 to 25.

While the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers is still unclear, President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that “millions” have died in the war. On Wednesday, Trump posted on Truth Social he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about bringing the conflict to an end.

“I just had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.” He added, “We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now.”