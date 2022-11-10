Ukraine President Zelensky given Oscar by actor Sean Penn: Ukrainian President Zelensky greeted actor Sean Penn as he visited the country for the third time. Penn gave the leader his Oscar calling it ‘the symbolic silly thing’, and they agreed it would stay in Kyiv until the end of war before being returned.
One thought on “Ukraine President Zelensky given Oscar by actor Sean Penn”
How wonderful to know that Zelensky is finally getting acknowledgement for his INCREDIBLE acting ability. I wonder what performance did it for him. Was it the the pants down piano playing or the dancing in high heels? No, it was more likely the role of echoing in an unjust BIG WAR and ruining life on earth for so very, very many people. STANDING OVATION!!
.