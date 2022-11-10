Jabbed Lawyer Collapses During Emergencies Act Inquiry in Canada

The medical incident happened on Wednesday morning during the public inquiry looking into the federal Liberal government’s use of the Emergencies Act.

Gabriel Poliquin, a lawyer representing the Public Order Emergency Commission, collapsed while he was questioning Mario Di Tommaso, Ontario’s deputy solicitor general.

What just happened??? Commissioner lawyer just went down #POEC pic.twitter.com/AvE3sDvEEf — Chris Burke \ Find Your Friends (@chriswtburke) November 9, 2022

Poliquin was in the early stages of examining Di Tommaso and appeared to be attempting to open a water bottle when he started slowly keeling over, before finally collapsing to the floor. Di Tomasso and others in the room gasped, while a staffer rushed towards Poliquin.

His present condition is unclear.

Poliquin is one of a team of lawyers working for the commission, which is tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding the Liberal government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act for the first time in Canadian history on Feb. 14.

Considering the high jab rates among his peers and the content of his tweets, it can be inferred that Poliquin has been injected with at least one dose of Astra Zeneca, plus at least one dose of synthetic mRNA.

Poliquin claims to be “Vaxxed to the Max.”

Above is a tweet from Poliquin’s official account proudly showing off his daughter getting injected in November 2021.

