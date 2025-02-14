UN Says Israel Must Stop Killing Lebanese Civilians Trying to Return Home

By Jason Ditz – Antiwar.Com

A group of UN experts have issued a statement on the ceasefire in Lebanon today, expressing outrage at Israel’s flagrant violations, including the killing of civilians trying to return to their homes, and the systematic destruction of those homes during the nominal cessation of hostilities.

In the first 60 days of what was intended to be a 60-day ceasefire, Israel killed at least 57 civilians, and destroyed 260 properties across southern Lebanon. The number killed has only grown since the ceasefire was extended by the US and Israel in late January, with 24 killed and 120 wounded in a two-day period when the ceasefire was supposed to be ending.

Destroying civilian homes has also been on the uptick during the extended period of the ceasefire, and hardly a day goes by where there is not a new report of bombing or burning civilians homes isn’t reported.

The extension bumped the ceasefire, and by extension the Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon, up to February 18. That date is fast approaching though, and Israeli officials are confirming they’re not leaving then either. Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Derner confirmed Thursday that Israel would at the least retain five hill-top surveillance posts they started establishing just in the last couple of weeks.

The details of this additional extension of the “ceasefire” remain up in the air. Lebanon is rejecting any further extension, though Israeli media is reporting that the US has agreed to a “long term” Israeli military presence on Lebanese soil. The US has yet to confirm this.

Whatever the details of Israel’s continued occupation after February 18, however, IDF spokesman Avichai Adraee has declared that Lebanese civilians are still forbidden from returning to their villages of origin “until further notice.”

This policy is part of what the UN experts warn has “precipitated a humanitarian crisis” in Lebanon’s south and prevented people from coming up with any durable solutions for the large number of people displaced by the war.