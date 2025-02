Venezuela President Maduro: “They say USAID gave Juan Guaidó $5 billion. Did even a single dollar get to mothers, doctors, nurses? They stole everything for themselves! Being the opposition in Venezuela became a profitable business – now they’re multimillionaires living in mansions. EVERYTHING we denounced was true!”

