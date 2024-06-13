Unconstitutional? Seattle police, facing manpower shortage, to hire illegal immigrants with DACA status as cops

By Pat Droney – Law Enforcement Today

SEATTLE, WA – Seattle is joining the growing list of left wing cities that have decided to turn to illegal aliens to fill the ever-increasing void in the ranks of their police department, following cities such as Los Angeles. This is due to severe understaffing that has gutted many large city departments in primarily blue cities.

In April, KTTH’s Jason Rantz reported that staffing on the Seattle PD is at levels not seen in 67 years. As of December 31, 2023, the department had only 424 police officers working, the last date for which data was available. That number was confirmed to Rantz by the Seattle PD in an email.

Moreover, of those 424 officers, 66 were eligible for retirement, and 84 are over the age of 50 according to a human resources document obtained by Rantz.

Law Enforcement Today reached out to a member of the Seattle Police Officer’s Guild, who told us that the anti-police mindset of the city administration is leading to officers leaving the department in droves.

While the exodus was exacerbated due to the anti-police sentiments embodied by left-wing city leaders during the George Floyd riots, it had actually already started the year before, when the city passed an accountability ordinance targeting cops. Among the “highlights” of that ordinance was giving leftist activists subpoena power while removing arbitration rights away from police officers.

Now, faced with what can only be called an emergency due to low staffing, the city is taking advantage of Senate Bill 6157, signed into law by far-left Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, which will allow DACA recipients or so-called “dreamers” to apply to become police officers.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/seattle-police-department_activity-7204677370283237377–H06?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

One issue facing DACA recipients becoming police officers is because they are in the country illegally, which means that they are not generally permitted to carry a firearm. However, Biden’s ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, FIrearms and Explosives) has ruled that “It is ATF’s position that DACA recipients can possess duty firearms and possess ammunition as part of their official law enforcement officer duties,” according to the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF).

In the case of Los Angeles, Chief Michel Moore modified department policy so DACA recipients can possess their firearms while off duty, now classifying off-duty hours as part of the “performance of their official duties.”

According to ATF, if an officer is required to possess a firearm at all times, whether on or off duty, it is legal for DACA recipients to possess firearms in either capacity. However, if policy doesn’t have such a requirement, DACA recipients are only able to possess firearms while on duty and must turn it in at the end of each shift.

PERF is clearly in the tank for Democrats and the Biden administration. The blog piece notes that the military allows people who are non-citizens but “legal permanent residents” to serve in the military, noting “they get advanced training, a weapon, and are sent to defend this country,” but rues the fact that they are not allowed to become police officers. The writer suggests an “accelerated path to citizenship” for those who choose to become police officers.

The writer goes on to call it a “win-win.” Call us crazy, but allowing people who entered the country illegally, also known as “criminals” to serve as police officers sends a mixed message. If someone is that inclined to “serve their community,” let them enter the US like my parents and millions of others did…legally.