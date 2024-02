UNREAL. National MS Society (@mssociety) forced a 90-year-old volunteer to step down because she wasn’t “inclusive” enough after she asked what pronouns are.

Fran volunteered for 60 years and her late husband had MS.

The @mssociety still hasn’t said a word about this. Don’t… pic.twitter.com/OlXrT2kClQ

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 14, 2024