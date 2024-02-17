Funeral for atheist trans sex worker activist in NYC Catholic church features prayers for sex changes, celebration of whoredom

By Thomas Stevenson – The Post Millennial

The iconic Manhattan St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Fifth Avenue attracted a giant crowd for the funeral of a transgender activist who was not religious. The word “whore” was written on the altar and the words “Ave Maria” were changed to include the name of the activist, with the singer saying, “Ave Cecilia.” Prayers for sex changes were made during the proceedings.

Cecilia Gentili, who died at age 52 at home in Brooklyn on Feb. 6, was an Argentinian transgender activist who was also a self-proclaimed atheist. The deceased activist was also awarded $540,000 from the Biden administration for “trans outreach” for HIV while living. Genitli was an illegal immigrant in the US for 10 years as a sex worker before gaining asylum in 2012.

The New York Times reported that the event doubled as “an exuberant piece of political theater.” According to the outlet, Gentili was surrounded by the words in Spanish for “transvestite,” “whore,” “blessed” and “mother” above the scripture Psalm 25.

Attendees wore outfits with glittery miniskirts, halter tops, fishnet stockings, and at least one donned a boa sewn together with $100 bills.

The funeral for Gentili was organized by Ceyenne Doroshow, another trans-identifying male, who founded the organization Gays and Lesbians Living in a Transgender Society (GLITS). Doroshow told the Times, the funeral was to be in the cathedral as “it is an icon, just like her.”

Doroshow did not mention to the Cathedral that Gentili was transgender, saying, “I kind of kept it under wraps.” Joseph Zwilling, a spokesman for the Catholic Church, did not respond to questions if the church had been aware of Gentili’s background when asked by the Times.

Prayers during the funeral proceedings included wishes for access to sex-change surgery. The Times reported that one attendee, Carlos Nunez, 43, who lives in Manhattan, said the proceedings were proper for a funeral.

“Why not?” he said about the funeral leaving the cathedral. “Everybody has the right to come to church. Everybody is a child of God.”

Michael Miogue commented, “It signifies a bit more tolerance on both sides.”

Rev. James Martin, a Jesuit writer, was more inclined see the funeral as a benefit for the Catholic Church. “To celebrate the funeral Mass of a transgender woman at St. Patrick’s is a powerful reminder, during Lent, that LGBTQ people are as much a part of the church as anyone else,” he commented. “I wonder if it would have happened a generation ago.”