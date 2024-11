Ursula Haverbeck died today at 96 years old

She spent the last years of her life in prison

Her crime was saying the holocaust didn't happen the way Hollywood says it did

She was alive when it happened yet the people who locked her up weren't yet born

This is what Jewish… pic.twitter.com/gTsiWufhSd

— Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 20, 2024