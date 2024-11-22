Illegal immigrant charged with raping boss’ 14-year-old daughter in Colorado: report

By Katie Daviscourt – The Post Millennial

An illegal immigrant has been accused of allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Colorado. Jesus Alberto Pereira Castillo, 20, of Venezuela, was taken into custody on Tuesday after nearly three months on the run. Castillo reportedly raped his boss’s daughter while he was living in the family’s basement this summer, Homeland Security sources told the New York Post.

Castillo, who illegally entered the United States through El Paso in Sept. 2023, reportedly forced himself on the 14-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her on the night of Aug. 29. The family notified police but when deputies arrived, Castillo was already gone, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Castillo was detained by Border Patrol officials upon his illicit entry into the country but was released due to the overcrowding of holding rooms. The Venezuelan migrant informed officials that he was en route to Orlando, but he ultimately arrived in Colorado. The Post was informed by sources that he was apprehended in May on allegations of forgery and larceny.

Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer after the alleged sexual assault in August. Castillo is currently in the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives tracked him down to Denver and authorities took him into custody.

Illegal immigration in Colorado has increased in recent years, with the most notable example being the development of the vicious Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, which has taken over residential complexes in Aurora, near Denver. The gang has been a consistent issue, with several states seeing violent activity from Tren de Aragua across the nation.