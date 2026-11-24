US Army to detonate degraded bomb-making material in Iowa after getting court approval

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and LAURA BARGFELD AP

MIDDLETOWN, Iowa (AP) — The U.S. Army plans to detonate bomb-making chemicals in Iowa on Wednesday morning after getting approval from a federal appeals court in a saga that has sowed confusion and included an unusual twist from President Donald Trump.

In a statement late Monday, the Army said it’s proceeding with a controlled removal of 68 barrels of lead azide in coordination with state, local and federal authorities.

“This is a consensus decision,” acting Army Secretary Adam Telle posted on social media. “Every expert agency agrees, and both Iowa’s current and incoming Governors say the call belongs to the experts.”

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said earlier Monday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency adequately incorporated safeguards in an emergency permit to minimize the dispersal of dust. Those conditions address the concerns of environmental groups that sued to stop the detonation, the court said.

In a statement late Monday, the Army said it’s proceeding with a controlled removal of 68 barrels of lead azide in coordination with state, local and federal authorities.

“This is a consensus decision,” acting Army Secretary Adam Telle posted on social media. “Every expert agency agrees, and both Iowa’s current and incoming Governors say the call belongs to the experts.”

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said earlier Monday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency adequately incorporated safeguards in an emergency permit to minimize the dispersal of dust. Those conditions address the concerns of environmental groups that sued to stop the detonation, the court said.

In a statement late Monday, the Army said it’s proceeding with a controlled removal of 68 barrels of lead azide in coordination with state, local and federal authorities.

“This is a consensus decision,” acting Army Secretary Adam Telle posted on social media. “Every expert agency agrees, and both Iowa’s current and incoming Governors say the call belongs to the experts.”

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said earlier Monday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency adequately incorporated safeguards in an emergency permit to minimize the dispersal of dust. Those conditions address the concerns of environmental groups that sued to stop the detonation, the court said.

In a statement late Monday, the Army said it’s proceeding with a controlled removal of 68 barrels of lead azide in coordination with state, local and federal authorities.

“This is a consensus decision,” acting Army Secretary Adam Telle posted on social media. “Every expert agency agrees, and both Iowa’s current and incoming Governors say the call belongs to the experts.”

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said earlier Monday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency adequately incorporated safeguards in an emergency permit to minimize the dispersal of dust. Those conditions address the concerns of environmental groups that sued to stop the detonation, the court said.

On Sunday, Sand posted that because of previous decisions that have already been made, “No good options exist and the situation is more dangerous and unpredictable than it ever should have been.”

Current Gov. Kim Reynolds activated the state emergency management office on Friday. The state also created a dedicated website for information about the operation.

A flight with Army officials bound for Iowa departed Joint Base Andrews to help support the Army’s planned detonation before Trump’s Truth Social post went out on Monday, two people familiar with the travel arrangements confirmed to the AP. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss travel details that had not been made public.

Flight tracking websites showed an Army business jet take off from the base just before 1 p.m. Trump posted minutes later.

Residents left in limbo as they prepare for detonation

Some residents near Middletown have been sealing their windows and doors as a precaution to keep out any lead dust that might result from the detonation. Others who live farther away were raising concern on social media about the possible paths that the plume could take depending on the wind.

Officials acknowledge that lead is toxic and have recommended that people stay indoors whenever the detonation happens and clean off outdoor surfaces with water afterward to limit exposure to any lead particles.

Middletown Mayor Rodney Johnson said the detonation must take place “so we can move on with our lives.”

“Improper storage and disposal is where things go wrong,” he said on social media.

Leaders of states that border Iowa also expressed concern. Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe said state agencies are working to establish additional monitoring of air and water quality, public health and agriculture resources.

“But I want to emphasize: this is a federal operation,” Kehoe said. “The states of Iowa, Missouri and Illinois do not have a say on when this is conducted.”

Army says plans are aimed at avoiding something worse

In court filings over the weekend, Army Col. Aaron Teller, a munitions emergency response specialist, explained that less liquid inside the barrels means the solution inside is more susceptible to freezing, which increases the sensitivity of the crystals that have formed around the inside of the rim and underside of the lids.

“Even a small amount of friction can break the crystal formation, causing an explosive chain reaction,” he said in his declaration to the court.

In March, staff at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant found several dozen barrels of degraded lead azide, which is used in munitions production. Crystallization of the material created an unstable and dangerous situation, prompting the Army to assemble experts in munitions chemistry, engineering and environmental safety to come up with a plan.

According to EPA documents, alternatives such as neutralizing and decomposing the drums’ contents with other chemicals were considered. But officials said handling the drums would increase the probability of an accidental, fatal detonation.

The environmental groups disagreed, arguing in their court filings that other alternatives were not fully considered.

Officials contend that the risk of an uncontrolled explosion is growing, particularly as temperatures drop in the coming days.

Experts say there are no easy answers

Lead azide is “very sensitive” and also susceptible to heat, freezing, shock, friction and “all sorts of things that could cause an accidental detonation,” said John Goodpaster, a chemistry professor at Indiana University, Indianapolis. It’s also old, which increases the risk because explosives become increasingly unstable as they age, he said.

Add in the environmental threat caused by the lead that will escape into the atmosphere and the challenge is significant, Goodpaster said.

“I do not envy the Army,” Goodpaster said. “They are in a situation where they’ve got a large amount of very dangerous material and not very many good options in terms of trying to dispose of it.”

But it’s impossible to predict when it could explode on its own, he said.

“The longer we wait, the longer the risk accumulates that they might have an accidental explosion,” Goodpaster said.

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Montoya Bryan reported from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Associated Press writers Konstantin Toropin in Washington, D.C., Scott Bauer in Madison, Wisconsin, Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix, and Christopher Weber in Los Angeles contributed.