US Claims There Are No Signs Of Genocide In Gaza

By Niamh Harris – The People’s Voice

Joe Biden’s administration has dismissed allegations of genocide against Israel made by multiple nations, including a NATO ally.

Gaza

Washington insisted that it sees no indication that Israeli forces are committing atrocities as they pound Gaza in their campaign to destroy Hamas.

2 thoughts on “US Claims There Are No Signs Of Genocide In Gaza

  1. Too many WTFs per second to count, that reading this nasty, cringy rag saturated and oozing with double speak and propaganda that I wonder if anyone could possibly believe any of it.

  2. Genocide, noun: the deliberate killing of a large group of people, especially those of a particular ethnic group or nation.

    Exactly what it looks like to me. Most with eyes and ears would agree.

    Yet: “Washington insisted that it sees no indication that Israeli forces are committing atrocities as they pound Gaza…”

    We all saw the burning alive of people, and the bulldozing alive of people. Guess that’s not horrendous enough to be considered a genocidal crime!! Throw in newborn infants left to freeze and starve, or the stabbing of a pregnant woman. Just a few atrocities among the many, many pure EVIL deeds.

    Yeah, uphold the prophecy at any cost. An evil messiah-tyrant is running toward the goal-post. What’s that you say? Interference? Yes, interference from fed-up humanity, that would be humans who’ve had enough and are ready to fight.

    Genocide by any other name would kill as brutally.

    .

