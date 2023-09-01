‘Usual Hiring Practices’: School Defends Hiring Of Drag Queen Arrested On Child Porn Possession

By SARAH WEAVER – The Daily Caller

Western Heights Public School District in Oklahoma is defending its decision to hire a drag queen who was arrested on child porn charges, the Daily Caller has learned.

Dr. Shane Brent Murnan, 52, was hired as an elementary school principal at John Glenn Elementary, the Substack V1sut first reported. In a Facebook post, Murnan celebrated a “new district and new respect,” according to the report. Murnan’s personal Facebook page appears to have since been deleted.

Murnan had his personal devices confiscated by police in 2001 on suspicion of possession of child pornography, according to V1sut. Then a fifth-grade teacher at Will Rogers Elementary School in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Murnan was arrested two weeks after the confiscation. Appeals Court Associate Judge Dave Allen said that it was “clear from a review of the pictures that they do represent child pornography,” The Oklahoman reported at the time.

Payne County District Judge Donald L. Worthington dismissed the charge against Murnan in August 2002, after Murnan’s attorneys said that he obtained the pictures by accident, and maintained that the age of the individuals in the photographs could not be proven, The Oklahoman reported. At the time, Murnan did lose his teaching job. Murnan’s record was expunged and the charges were dismissed after completing probation for a drug charge in October 2003, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network.

Murnan became a school teacher at a rural Oklahoma school district in 2007, moving to an elementary school position at Oklahoma City Public Schools in 2016. Murnan worked as an assistant vice principal from 2020-2022 before his hiring as a principal.

“I am writing to address a concern you may read about on social media,” Brayden Savage, superintendent of Western Heights Public Schools, told parents in a letter provided to the Daily Caller. “We understand the situation may cause concerns and questions among parents, staff, and community members.”

Savage said the district followed “usual hiring practices” in vetting Murnan, checking references and conducting a felony criminal background check. In a social media post welcoming Murnan to the school, the district acknowledged the charges previously brought against their now-principal. “This evening, the Board of Education approved the hiring of Dr. Shane Murnan for the Head Principal position at John Glenn Elementary. Recently, the district has been made aware of previous charges that were dismissed more than 20 years ago. Dr. Murnan has been serving the field of education for more than 25 years and has an outstanding reputation. He comes highly recommended from previous supervisors, colleagues, and educators.” “Recently, information began circulating about Dr. Murnan and the charges he faced more than 20 years ago for an alleged crime involving child pornography,” the letter to parents continued. “According to news reports at the time, those charges were dismissed by the court, and the record of the charges has been expunged. Since that time, Dr. Murnan has continued to be certified as an elementary school teacher and principal, including having his certificate renewed in April of 2023 and signed by State Superintendent Ryan Walters. The State Department of Education would have conducted another felony background check upon renewing his certification.” The letter assured parents that a “safe learning environment” was the district’s priority, and that they were aware of and handling the matter. “Life is about experiences and choices. I’ve made a lot of bad decisions in my lifetime and learned from them. I’ve also made some amazing decisions,” Murnan, whose on-stage name is Shantel Mandalay, said in a Facebook post on his drag page. “One of those was becoming an educator. Having the opportunity to work with kids and encouraging them to do and be their best is so rewarding. Sometimes just making them feel loved or just putting a smile on their face is all they need.” Murnan works at the Boom in Oklahoma City, a gay bar that hosts a “Sunday gospel brunch” that features “a farcical church service.” One event was called the “Sunday Brunch Revival” and advertised “#ChurchAtAGayBar.” Murnan has won Miss Gay Oklahoma America and Miss Gay Oklahoma USofA. “By day, she’s an Assistant Principal, molding young minds, but by night, she’s the life of the party,” one post discussing Murnan reads.