Vaccinated Women Are Now Lying About Their Vax Status As More Men See Them As Infertility Risk

The Covid World

Everyone was told that those who did not get the jab would regret it, but now it seems that the opposite is true. In a startling reversal, women who have had the COVID vaccine are being shunned in the dating scene by potential partners due to issues with possible birth defects and infertility.

Women in New York have started lying about their vaccination status because of widespread perception among men that they are infertile or will bear children with birth defects. One man, who wants to remain anonymous, said:

“In clubs, they claim they’re NOT vax’d. They say things like ‘Oh COVID is bullshit‘ or ‘I don’t want to try this new experimental shot‘. However, after going out with them several times, the women finally admit they took the vax . . . and watch as most potential husbands leave them almost on the spot.”

The person went on to say that at least two separate women asked him why he would break off relations with them over something like the jab, and he told them:

“I don’t want defective children and I won’t get closer to a girl who lied to my face from the start.”

Reports of women who have been vaccinated experiencing birth defects are skyrocketing across the world. A very early theory raised by many respected doctors was that the mRNA vaccine would interfere with a protein called Syncytin-1, which is crucial in pregnancy.

Unfortunately, many women ‘trusted the science‘ from the MSM and are now reaping the consequences of their government’s actions in amplifying propaganda and silencing dissenting voices.

As a reminder of the kind of propaganda that was being pushed at the time, FullFact published a ‘fact check‘ categorically denying that the vaccines cause any problems with pregnancy before any long-term studies were done on this question.

“There is no scientific reason the vaccine might be expected to affect pregnancy. Studies observing pregnant women who have been vaccinated have found people are not more likely to suffer a miscarriage if they have had the COVID-19 vaccine.”

It is hard not to feel sorry for such young women who went along with the lies and mass formation. It was entirely correct to be concerned about a rushed and untested pharmaceutical product based on new technology.

For those ‘purebloods‘, the men and women who have managed to last this long and withstand the pressure to get vaccinated, there is widespread expectation that unvaccinated women and unvaccinated sperm will be extremely valuable. Indeed, some have joked that it may be the next Bitcoin.

