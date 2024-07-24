One thought on “*WANTED ARREST NETANYAHU* is projected on the Watergate Hotel in Washington DC…

  1. Pretty soon there will be no where for Bibi and his gang to go, no where to hide. I can hear people all over whispering to each other: “Keep the heat on, people.” Well, let’s see how many standing ovations the Congress gives him this time. Who will DIShonor him as a killer-of-killers, a demon-amongst-demons? (I will.)

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*