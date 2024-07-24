*WANTED ARREST NETANYAHU* is projected on the Watergate Hotel in Washington DC…
Netanyahu has apparently been forced to move from the hotel…🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ptvjs7Zoks
— Pelham (@Resist_05) July 24, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
*WANTED ARREST NETANYAHU* is projected on the Watergate Hotel in Washington DC…
Netanyahu has apparently been forced to move from the hotel…🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ptvjs7Zoks
— Pelham (@Resist_05) July 24, 2024
One thought on “*WANTED ARREST NETANYAHU* is projected on the Watergate Hotel in Washington DC…”
Pretty soon there will be no where for Bibi and his gang to go, no where to hide. I can hear people all over whispering to each other: “Keep the heat on, people.” Well, let’s see how many standing ovations the Congress gives him this time. Who will DIShonor him as a killer-of-killers, a demon-amongst-demons? (I will.)
.