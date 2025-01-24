Washington state funds sex-change surgeries, hair removal for incarcerated trans child rapist, other inmates

By Ari Hoffman – The Post Millennial

Washington State’s Department of Corrections is using taxpayer funds for sex-change operations, electrolysis, and laser hair removal services for incarcerated individuals, including a transgender child rapist, in violation of the latest presdential executive order against gender identity determinations in prisons and other spaces, and despite the state facing a $10-17 billion dollars budget crisis.

According to a post from the Washington State Office of Women and Minority Enterprises, “The Washington State Department of Corrections is seeking vendors who can provide electrolysis and/or laser hair removal services to Incarcerated Individuals throughout Washington State” and encouraged interested parties to use their site login for information. Washington is currently facing a $10-17 billion dollar budget deficit. Democratic lawmakers have suggested minimal cuts, but have proposed a slew of new taxes.

Public Disclosure Requests by The Ari Hoffman Show on Talk Radio 570 KVI, revealed that, in 2023, there were approximately 62 trans-identifying male prisoners in Washington state, accounting for approximately 0.5 percent of the prisoner population. Crimes that landed them in jail included rape, rape of a child, and viewing and dealing child pornography. Additionally, the documents also showed multiple substantiated instances of “inmate-on-inmate sexual harassment.”

According to the New York Times, 15 percent of inmates in women’s federal prisons are men. In an Executive Order signed this week, President Donald Trump moved to end gender-related medical treatments for transgender inmates.

Court records obtained by Reduxx have revealed that Washington paid for Brooke Lyn Sonia, formerly known as Brett David Sonia, a transgender child rapist, to undergo “gender-affirming” procedures while housed in a women’s prison in Gig Harbor. Sonia is serving time for sexually abusing a young girl.

Sonia was convicted on dozens of charges related to the rape and exploitation of a 13-year-old girl who was transported across state lines to Los Angeles County, after grooming her. The case was so graphic that more than a dozen potential jurors said they would not be able to sit on the case.

Sonia was convicted of 20 counts of committing a lewd act upon a child and possessing child pornography in California in 2005 and, the following year, was convicted in New Hampshire on charges of repeatedly raping the girl and photographing the assaults in crimes so graphic they were deemed by the media at the time, “not fit for print.”

Sonia is scheduled to be in jail until 2047, but in 2016 Sonia was sent to Washington to serve a portion of the sentence, a year after identifying as transgender. Sonia was moved between multiple men’s facilities in the state and filed multiple complaints and lawsuits claiming to not have been given adequate access to “gender-affirming care,” such as women’s underwear and laser hair removal.

In 2020, a settlement was promised, offering “gender-affirming care,” and after being moved into the women’s prison in 2022, was evaluated for multiple procedures, including breast implants, a vaginoplasty, and laser hair removal.

According to the outlet, family members of women incarcerated at the Washington Correctional Center for Women (WCCW) were tasked with passing on information that Sonia frequently “changes” gender identity and still identifies as a man.

There are other violent men currently incarcerated at Washington’s only women’s prison, including Donna Perry (born Douglas Perry), a serial killer who murdered 3 women in 1990, and Nonnie Lotusflower (born Nathan Goninan), who raped and murdered a young woman in 2007. Lotusflower was also provided taxpayer-funded “gender-affirming treatment.”

Bryan Kim, a trans-identifying male sentenced for murdering his parents, was transferred from the women’s prison back to a men’s prison after being caught having sex with a female inmate.

Washington is already facing a lawsuit from a former inmate at WCCW claiming she was subjected to alleged sexual abuse and harassment in 2022 after being housed with a 6”4 trans-identifying biological male pedophile with an extensive record while incarcerated.

When confronted about the lawsuit, Democrat lawmaker WA State Rep Darya Farivar boasted about her work to guarantee that “trans women who are incarcerated had what they needed to navigate safely through our prison system,” adding that she was “proud of the work that we did there.”