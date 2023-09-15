WATCH: Border Patrol Tells Illegals ‘You Can Do Whatever You Want’ After Drop-Off In San Diego

By Chris – Trending Politics News

On Friday Border Patrol agents released hundreds of migrants onto the streets of San Diego, California. The footage, captured by Fox News, depicts three unmarked white Border Patrol buses arriving in the city, near a transit terminal, and letting off several dozen migrants.

The migrants, reportedly from as far away as China and Pakistan, appeared disoriented, with many unsure of their next steps. In a notable exchange caught on camera, one migrant asked if he could travel as far as Chicago.

The Border Patrol agent’s response was clear: “You can do whatever you want. You’re free.”

Fox reported that these buses are not associated with Texas or its Governor, Greg Abbott. Instead, they are directly linked to the Biden administration’s policies.

The mass release of migrants is not limited to San Diego. Similar scenes were reported in Tucson, Arizona. In Sierra Vista, Arizona, a Guatemalan family was seen being dropped off by the Border Patrol in a Dollar Tree parking lot, seemingly without guidance or direction.

Bill Melugin, reporting from Mission, Texas, showed the discrepancy between official statements and the ground reality.

Local authorities have expressed their concern over these releases. The sheriff in Sierra Vista commented on the situation, stating that these “street releases” are neither safe for the community nor the migrants.

Meanwhile, in Texas, the state continues its efforts to manage the border crisis. Recent footage from El Paso showed Texas National Guard soldiers using razor wire to prevent large groups of migrants from entering the U.S. illegally.

According to CBP sources, border encounters for August are projected to be around 230,000, potentially marking the highest monthly figure for 2023. This comes at a time when the White House claims to be making progress in managing the border situation.

Since Biden took office, there has been a notable increase in the number of migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. This surge has been attributed to various factors, including deteriorating conditions in Central America, perceptions of more lenient immigration policies under the Biden administration, and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities have been overwhelmed by the number of migrants, leading to overcrowded conditions. The Biden administration has sought to reverse several Trump-era immigration policies, such as the “Remain in Mexico” policy. However, these reversals have been criticized by many as contributing to the surge in border crossings.

The administration has been slammed for not being prepared to handle the influx of unaccompanied minors as well.

The situation has led to much political backlash, with many Americans arguing that the Biden administration’s policies are clearly responsible for the surge in migrants. The administration has defended its approach, emphasizing a more humane and comprehensive strategy to address root causes in migrants’ home countries.