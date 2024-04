WATCH: Courageous Teen Shares Horrifying Account Following Friend's Violent Assault by Trans Student at Montgomery County Middle School

A 13-year-old boy who identifies as a girl named "Melanie" was recently transferred to Montgomery County Middle School and made a hit list to… pic.twitter.com/Mzjqyn1z8g

— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 20, 2024