WATCH: Home Depot parking lot in NYC swarmed by illegal migrants! Now, legal migrants need to compete for jobs with illegal aliens who are willing to work for less.

WATCH: Home Depot parking lot in NYC swarmed by illegal migrants! Now, legal migrants need to compete for jobs with illegal aliens who are willing to work for less. pic.twitter.com/SPB9YebtLk — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 9, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



