‘We Need to Kill Them, Every One of Them’: Israeli Calls for Palestinian Genocide on Sky News

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The daughter of an Israeli soldier told Sky News on Monday that Jews should “kill” every last Palestinian in Gaza and take their land to create Greater Israel as the Torah demands.

From Sky News, ‘This is our land, we deserve it’: Dozens of Israelis planning to cross border and settle in Gaza:

Reshit has come with her friends [to a conference on the resettlement of Gaza in Kibbutz Be’eri]. She is the daughter of an Israeli soldier who spent months in Gaza and is now fighting in Lebanon. She is friendly, open, eloquent and utterly sure of herself.

So why would you want to live in Gaza?

“Because it’s our homeland,” she replies. “It says in the Torah that this is our home, this is our land, and we have every right to live there.

“So many soldiers have died in this. We have to keep doing what they started. They died for a reason. They started something. And I think it’s our duty for them and for their families to actually keep doing what they started.

“They sacrificed themselves for something so we have to sacrifice ourselves for that thing also.”

What, I ask, about the Palestinians who already live in Gaza? What should happen to them? She doesn’t miss a beat.

“We should kill them, every last one of them. And if the government won’t do that then we should just kick them out. This is our land. And we deserve it.”