‘We Need to Kill Them, Every One of Them’: Israeli Calls for Palestinian Genocide on Sky News

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation
The daughter of an Israeli soldier told Sky News on Monday that Jews should “kill” every last Palestinian in Gaza and take their land to create Greater Israel as the Torah demands.
From Sky News, ‘This is our land, we deserve it’: Dozens of Israelis planning to cross border and settle in Gaza:
Reshit has come with her friends [to a conference on the resettlement of Gaza in Kibbutz Be’eri]. She is the daughter of an Israeli soldier who spent months in Gaza and is now fighting in Lebanon. She is friendly, open, eloquent and utterly sure of herself.
So why would you want to live in Gaza?
“Because it’s our homeland,” she replies. “It says in the Torah that this is our home, this is our land, and we have every right to live there.
“So many soldiers have died in this. We have to keep doing what they started. They died for a reason. They started something. And I think it’s our duty for them and for their families to actually keep doing what they started.
“They sacrificed themselves for something so we have to sacrifice ourselves for that thing also.”
What, I ask, about the Palestinians who already live in Gaza? What should happen to them? She doesn’t miss a beat.
“We should kill them, every last one of them. And if the government won’t do that then we should just kick them out. This is our land. And we deserve it.”
Here’s the full segment:
The Jerusalem Post last month published and later deleted an article arguing that Israel is biblically obligated to “conquer” Lebanon in order to create Greater Israel.
In related news, from Antiwar.com, “Netanyahu Declines Blinken Request To Publicly Reject Gaza Ethnic Cleansing Plan”:
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his aides rejected a request from Secretary of State Antony Blinken to publicly say that Israel is not implementing an ethnic cleansing plan in northern Gaza, known as the “general’s plan,” The Washington Post reported Tuesday.
The report said Netanyahu and his top aide Ron Dermer told Blinken that the general’s plan was “absolutely not our policy” and that the perception has been “deeply damaging to us.” But when asked to state that publicly, they declined.
The Times of Israel also reported that Netanyahu rejected the request to publicly denounce the ethnic cleansing plan.
While Israeli officials have told the US they’re not carrying out the ethnic cleansing plan, Israeli soldiers told Haaretz last week that it’s already underway in northern Gaza, where Israel has ordered hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to flee to the south and imposed a full siege. More than 500 Palestinians have been killed by the renewed assault, which has been focused on the Jabalia refugee camp.
The general’s plan calls for the forced evacuation of all Palestinians from northern Gaza. Under the plan, after a certain amount of time, the entire north will be declared a closed military zone, and anyone who stays behind will be killed by military action or through a starvation blockade.
The completion of the general’s plan could pave the way for Jewish settlements in Gaza, an idea favored by many Israeli ministers and members of the Knesset. At a “resettle Gaza” conference held on Monday, May Golan, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party and the minister for social equality, called for a new “Nakba” in Gaza.
Our Congress refuses to protect our own border but they almost uniformly support Israel’s genocidal ethnic cleansing operation in Gaza and their plans for Greater Israel.
