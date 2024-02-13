What the hell is going on here? Just celebrating pedophilia wide out in the open now?? Whoever planned and allowed this belongs in prison. pic.twitter.com/Ew7fJxpqoL
— Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) February 13, 2024
Posted: February 13, 2024
One thought on “What the hell is going on here? Just celebrating pedophilia wide out in the open now?? Whoever planned and allowed this belongs in prison.”
So, is she feeding her pets treats so they’ll be sweet, little, surrendering, performing seductresses? Fk her into hell!!
I found out this is in Spain, what used to be a predominately Christian country. Now it’s coming dutifully along with Satan’s agenda. I look at all those ‘adults’ standing around smiling and filming, and I see in them bodies without souls, minds without conscience.
Children, garter-belts, rainbow flags… The shame of the world is upon us. For we are corrupting and pimping the young. It’s a genocide of innocence.
Will the world now boycott any travel to Spain? I doubt it.
