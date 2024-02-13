New Study: British Gov’t Secretly Euthanized Elderly Hospital Patients To Boost ‘Covid Deaths’

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice
A new study has revealed that tens of thousands of elderly British people were secretly euthanized by the state to boost the nation’s number of official Covid-19 deaths during the early days of the pandemic.
According to the preprint research study, elderly hospital patients were euthanized with a fatal injection of Midazolam, however the cause of death was listed as “COVID,” allowing the government to artificially inflate the number of Covid deaths and convince the public that the disease was far more dangerous than was actually the case.
Described as the “crime of the century,” the bombshell data from the report was released to the public by Australian politician Craig Kelly, the national director of the United Australia Party and former member of parliament.