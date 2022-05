An estimated 1.6 billion disposable masks made their way into the oceans in 2020 — that’s more than 4 million per day.

By the end of 2021, the world had generated about 8 million tons of COVID-related plastic waste with some 26,000 tons ending up in the sea.

Where's Greta?

— Adel (@AdeldMeyer) May 17, 2022