Insecticide Sprayed Over Airline Passengers Around the World

Dr. Mark Trozzi

No warning. No consent. No joke. Passengers are now being sprayed with the toxin Permithrin.

I just dodged forced injections and nasal probe violations, by connecting through Mexico, on route to a very important event: the inaugural 3 day WCH Better Way Conference starting today, May 20th.

On route, all the passengers including myself were heavily sprayed with the neurotoxin insecticide permithrin . There was no warning and no consent; that’s assault, and its happening around the world!

