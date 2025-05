While Palestinians in Gaza have no food to eat and Israel imposes a brutal siege, blocking the entry of food and medicine an Israeli officer appears in Rafah, eating and bragging about the destruction and starvation he’s inflicting on Gazans.

While Palestinians in Gaza have no food to eat and Israel imposes a brutal siege, blocking the entry of food and medicine an Israeli officer appears in Rafah, eating and bragging about the destruction and starvation he’s inflicting on Gazans. pic.twitter.com/6XrQtqaqFr — Walid Mahmoud 🇵🇸 (@walidmahmodrouk) May 12, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet