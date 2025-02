“Why did Germany, 🇩🇪 a highly educated advanced country with record Nobel prize winners turn on the Jews?

No one ever ask this question. It’s because they displayed a voracious ethnocentrism just like we see in the USA today.”

-Ernst Zundel

pic.twitter.com/HW4e2CdRV8

— Uncommon Sense (@Uncommonsince76) February 10, 2025