Wide-Eyed Liberals Moving To America’s First ‘15 Minute City’ In Their Droves

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice
America’s first official 15 Minute City, located in Tempe, Arizona, has started welcoming residents, touting itself as “the first car-free neighborhood built from scratch in the U.S.”
The development, called Culdesac Tempe, broke ground in 2019 and welcomed its first residents this spring. Car ownership is strictly banned in the 15 minute city and residents have been given e-bikes to get around.
Last year Klaus Schwab announced that car ownership will be banned by 2030 and people can “walk or share.” Residents of America’s first 15 minute city are experiencing Schwab’s vision in advance and can only make use of cars in the form of rideshares via Lyft and car sharing via Envoy, a community-based electric car-sharing service and platform.
NBC News visited the 15 minute city and filed a predictably glowing report about life in the liberal utopia. Watch: