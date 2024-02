Speaking from the WEF’s annual Davos summit, Bill Gates excitedly announces all the new (presumably mRNA) vaccines he has up his sleeve, ready to foist upon the world: “We will have new vaccines… We need to make them have longer duration, more coverage, and we’re gonna change—instead of using a needle—to use a little patch.” “The pandemic really highlighted that we’ve been underinvested in those innovations.”

