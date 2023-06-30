Wuhan Virologist Admits COVID Was Engineered As a ‘Bioweapon’ by Patrick Webb

A senior researcher from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology has blown the whistle on the origins of the Covid virus, admitting the U.S. taxpayer-funded lab “engineered” the COVID-19 virus as a “bioweapon.”

Wuhan researcher Chao Shan made the bombshell claim during an interview with Asian News International (ANI) reporter Jennifer Zeng.

Shan, also known as Shao Chao, provided Zeng, a member of the International Press Association, with first-hand information and unique insights about the role played by Anthony Fauci and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Zeng gave a thorough account of Shan’s “explosive admission” and called Shan’s claims “shocking” and “astonishing.”

According to Shan, the Wuhan lab’s task was to identify the coronavirus strain that would be most useful for spreading among various species, including people.

He claimed that in 2019 his supervisor in Nanjing City gave him four coronavirus strains so he could determine which was the most potent and easily spreadable. Shan used the virus to test human ACE2 receptors, bats, and monkeys.

During the 26-minute interview, he also mentioned that a number of his colleagues went missing during the 2019 Military World Games held in Wuhan.

Subsequently, one of his colleagues revealed that they had been dispatched to hotels where athletes from various countries were staying in order to “inspect health and hygiene conditions.”

Since the inspection of hygiene does not typically require virologists, Shan suspected that they were sent there with the intention of spreading the virus.

Zeng has posted a video on Twitter where she describes what Shan told her.

Shan further alleged that in April 2020, he was dispatched to Xinjiang to evaluate the well-being of Uyghur individuals detained in “re-education camps.”

He made hints that he had been given orders to either deliberately spread the virus or study how it affected human subjects.

Shan made it clear to Zeng that the details he had shared were only a small part of the larger picture pertaining to the causes of the Covid pandemic.

As we reported at Leading Report, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) was using American tax dollars to fund risky gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab.

Fauci, a former chief medical advisor to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, has made a valiant effort to alter the way the Wuhan lab leak has been portrayed to the public due to his involvement in the laboratory’s risky coronavirus research.

As we also reported that after Covid first surfaced, leading scientists from all over the world contacted Fauci to warn him that their own research suggested the virus had originated in a lab, but he didn’t listen.

Shamefully, after speaking with Fauci and receiving millions of dollars in grants from the then-director of the NIAID, they almost all publicly reversed their positions on their theories and lied to the public.

