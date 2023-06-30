Seattle-area police go all hands on deck to find car that left skid marks on Pride crosswalk by Sara Higdon

A driver in a white Toyota Sequoia was caught on camera doing “burnouts” on the Intersex-Inclusive Progress Pride flag located at the entrance of Marina Park at Kirkland Avenue and Lakeshore Plaza in Kirkland, Washington, on June 20.

Police released a video of the incident and are looking for the people responsible for crimes of reckless driving and malicious mischief. According to the Kirkland Police Department, the incident took place around 11:40 pm, and there were at least two people inside the vehicle at the time.

“The Inclusive Progress Pride flag symbolizes the value and beautiful diversity of all LGBTQIA2-S people,” Councilmember Amy Falcone said in a press release for the event. “Symbols matter, and the installation of this crosswalk is one way that the city is working to create an inclusive and belonging place for all community members.”

“Make streets just be streets again. The City of Kirkland should focus on maintaining roadways and filling potholes. Any symbols painted on roads should be specific to providing the driver with instructions and potential hazards to ensure road safety,” one Twitter user said about the incident. “Painting symbols on roads like this is a distraction to drivers. Paint not meant for roads is a safety hazard and puts Kirkland drivers at risk for wrecks and injury.”

This is just the latest incident of drivers leaving tire marks on the rainbow-painted crosswalks. In March, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis claimed his community was “hit by hate” when a Ford F-250 did a burnout on their Progress flag crosswalk that was unveiled in February.

