You asked and it’s back!
Servant of the People is once again available on Netflix in The US. The 2015 satirical comedy series stars Volodymyr Zelenskyy playing a teacher who unexpectedly becomes President after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral. pic.twitter.com/Pp9f48jutF
— Netflix (@netflix) March 16, 2022
Posted: March 16, 2022
Categories: News
4 thoughts on “You asked and it’s back!”
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=C5eXWeoe1Ko
It’s all theater, at the peoples’ expense
Sick theater at that.
Mr. Stiletto, placed as the head of a country. Can only say it one more time: They’re mocking us. But I mock them right back in their ugliness, their perversion.
I sure wish Koyote was still around.
