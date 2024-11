You can hear Miller’s total disregard for the international community when asked about the Cuba embargo vote.

Matt Lee: It was 187 to 2

Miller: I’m aware of the history of votes

Lee: At what point are you gonna realize the entire world, with the exception of you and Israel,… pic.twitter.com/e2ghgPjl7C

— Assal Rad (@AssalRad) October 30, 2024