One thought on “You can not get a state contract in 37 states of America unless you pledge allegiance to Israel…

  1. She says, “Trump reflects the true face of this country.” Guess she’s hiding the fact that the face of the country is actually double-faced; that is to say, two-faced. This is a Biden commercial in disguise.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*