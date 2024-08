🚨🇺🇸 “You’re not free to leave”

“What did I do Wrong? What did I do wrong? This is ridiculous”

Unbelievable footage of Surfer being forcibly arrested by New Jersey Police for not have a ‘Beach Badge’.

The new regime thinks it now owns the sea.

Insane footage – tyranny… pic.twitter.com/JSwJ8f3gbK

— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) August 25, 2024