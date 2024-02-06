Violent carjacking spree in DC continues, 57 incidents in 2024 so far

By Sara Higdon – The Post Millennial

After former Trump official Mike Gill was killed Monday while sitting in his car, Washington DC’s crime rate remains as high as the record-setting pace last year.

According to the Metropolitan Police data, there have been 57 carjacking offenses since the beginning of the year, with 53 percent of them involving guns as of Monday. Eight carjacking suspects have been arrested, with 88 percent of them being juveniles.

Total violent crime in the nation’s capital is down 7 percent with 335 incidents, compared to 359 over the same period last year. However, the city had a 39 percent increase in 2023 with 5,336 violent crime instances, compared to 3,850 in 2022.

Former chief operating officer of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the Trump administration, Mike Gill became the latest victim of the rampant crime in the nation’s capital on Tuesday after a man shot him in his car, while he was on his way to pick up his wife.

In December, 10 teenagers were arrested in connection to a carjacking ring in DC. They were charged as part of a conspiracy to commit a series of armed carjackings between February and May 2023, with over 90 acts listed in the indictments.

In 2023, there were several instances of people who work on Capitol Hill becoming victims of violent crimes. In October, a staffer for Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) was robbed at gunpoint when she was walking down E Street NE.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) was carjacked the same month when “3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle.” A staffer for Rep. Brad Finstad (R-MN) was assaulted by two men on his way home from the Congressional Baseball Game in June.

A staffer for Sen Rand Paul (R-KY) was stabbed in broad daylight in March not far from the capital building by a man who had just finished a 12-year and 4-month sentence in prison the day prior.