Zelensky gives Nancy Pelosi a Ukrainian flag and a big kiss on the cheek pic.twitter.com/mutaCY5HvT
— John Hudson (@John_Hudson) December 22, 2022
One thought on “Zelensky gives Nancy Pelosi a Ukrainian flag and a big kiss on the cheek”
What a deceptive and superficial lying ceremony this is, masking the horror they are orchestrating and perpetuating.. And oh the timing of this communistic war escalation… it plays like a Black Mass, a macabre anti-Christmas dark blood ritual, there to bring the world into obedient despair. It takes everything in us to rise above their program, their desecration of life. They are the Makers of All-Things-Ugly who delight in the death-drama, and they use every excuse to kill and every ploy to subdue all forms of objection. They cancel love, prevent human connection, halt genuine cooperation. It’s a down, down, down trip where hearts can’t rise and minds are made to be so much less than they are. Such are the fruits of supremacy wars. But there are other fruits, fruits where free people rise, intent on taking back all that’s been stolen from them. People with no agenda than to thrive and let others do the same, people unwilling to compromise their freedom and therefore ready to fight any obstacle to it. I hear some kind of battle-cry: You cannot own us. YOU CANNOT OWN US!!
