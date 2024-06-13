We don't talk about this enough:
Zuckerberg said that the FBI played a role in Facebook censoring the Hunter Biden story before the election.
(They knew it was real in 2019)pic.twitter.com/2PWxtbMMpu
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 12, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
We don't talk about this enough:
Zuckerberg said that the FBI played a role in Facebook censoring the Hunter Biden story before the election.
(They knew it was real in 2019)pic.twitter.com/2PWxtbMMpu
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 12, 2024