103 of the 9,000 unvaccinated Marines are discharged

Daily Mail

The Marines are booting 103 active members for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, as military services begin to discharge up to 30,000 active duty service members who have continued to refuse the shot.

The news comes months after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered mandatory COVID vaccines for all US military personnel back in late August, according to ABC News.

On Thursday, the Marine Corps said that 95 percent of its active-duty force of 182,500 Marines had received at least one COVID vaccine shot, the lowest percentage among the military services, moving up one point from 94 percent last month.

It is unclear why the first 103 Marines are being discharged now, as according to the Corps numbers, there are roughly 9,000 more remaining who have not been vaccinated still holding their rank.

However, the Marine Corps said it has approved 1,007 medical and administrative exemptions and is still processing 2,863 of the 3,144 requests made for a religious exemption as of Friday.

While the percentage of vaccinated active duty personnel in each service is at 95 percent or higher, the number of unvaccinated personnel is close to 30,000.

