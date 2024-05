19-year-old Dylan Brewer was charged with a felony for allegedly doing burnouts on the alphabet community's mural in Delray Beach, Florida.

They claim he caused over a $1,000 in damages, but the alleged tire marks have vanished.

Now the mural is being painted over prior to…

— Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) May 29, 2024