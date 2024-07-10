2 men who are in our country illegally appeared in court in NY and were charged with murder after they allegedly stabbed a man to death. These are the “asylum seekers” who are pouring into our country.

2 men who are in our country illegally appeared in court in NY and were charged with m*rd*r after they allegedly stabbed a man to d*ath.
These are the “asylum seekers” who are pouring into our country. pic.twitter.com/MHRrnO1Ts1
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 9, 2024
Oh so now MSLSD (MSNBC) realizes there’s shit in the game? where the F were ya for the past 20 years ?