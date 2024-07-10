2 men who are in our country illegally appeared in court in NY and were charged with murder after they allegedly stabbed a man to death. These are the “asylum seekers” who are pouring into our country.

One thought on “2 men who are in our country illegally appeared in court in NY and were charged with murder after they allegedly stabbed a man to death. These are the “asylum seekers” who are pouring into our country.

  1. Oh so now MSLSD (MSNBC) realizes there’s shit in the game? where the F were ya for the past 20 years ?

