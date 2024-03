25 yr old pizza delivery man runs into burning house, saves four children who tell him another might be in the house. He goes back in, finds the girl, jumps out a window with her, and carries her to a cop who captures the moment on his bodycam.

25 yr old pizza delivery man runs into burning house, saves four children who tell him another might be in the house. He goes back in, finds the girl, jumps out a window with her, and carries her to a cop who captures the moment on his bodycam. pic.twitter.com/qQ1TjH22XU — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) February 29, 2024

