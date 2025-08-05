3 Venezuelan illegal immigrants charged with murder in fatal Texas motel shooting

By Roberto Wakerell-Cruz – The Postmillennial

Three men are facing capital murder charges in connection with a deadly June shooting at a Motel 6 in Garland, Texas.

The suspects, all of whom are being held on immigration detainers and are from Venezuela, allegedly participated in a series of robberies targeting sex workers, culminating in the killing of a 48-year-old man from Las Vegas. The three men all entered the United States under the Biden administration.

Garland police confirmed the victim, Santiago Lopez Morales, died after being shot in the motel parking lot on the 12700 block of LBJ Freeway, reports Fox 4. Officers responded around 5:00 am on June 20 to reports of gunfire and found Morales suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators connected the fatal shooting to an earlier aggravated robbery at the Deluxe Inn on Leon Road, about three hours prior, where two Hispanic males reportedly forced their way into a woman’s room, held her at gunpoint, and stole cash, jewelry, and her ID after forcing her to undress and assaulting her.

Surveillance footage confirmed the same vehicles were used in both incidents: a Toyota sedan and a gray Acura. According to police affidavits, a witness involved in the earlier robbery informed Morales about the incident. Morales then reportedly began communicating with the suspects while posing as a prostitute and arranged to meet them at Motel 6. Surveillance video captured much of the interaction that followed.

Around 5:13 am, Morales, dressed in security gear, exited a pickup truck and confronted one of the suspects at the motel while pointing a firearm. A struggle ensued, and other suspects joined. Video shows another man emerging from the Acura and shooting Morales at close range. The suspects then fled the scene in the Acura and Toyota, as Morales lay bleeding on the pavement.

Four witnesses were seen on surveillance loitering near the scene. Police say two females exited the vehicle after the shooting, and one appeared to call 911. Officers arrived at 5:19 a.m. and began administering aid.

Detectives later arrested Yosguar Aponte Jimenez, 20, Jesus De Nazareth Bellorin-Guzman, 23, and Jose Luis Trivino-Cruz, 25. All three face capital murder charges. Additional charges include aggravated robbery and indecent assault, depending on the individual. Their bonds range from $1.5 million to over $3.2 million each.

Police say Jimenez confessed that the group had committed more than 25 robberies, deliberately targeting prostitutes under the belief they were less likely to report the crimes. Trivino-Cruz admitted to taking part in at least two additional robberies before the fatal shooting. All three suspects are currently held in the Dallas County Jail without bond due to immigration holds.