A group of medical staff and journalists at a hospital in Gaza are seen singing a song of resilience called ‘We will live here’, as Israel continues its genocide against Palestinians in the territory.

pic.twitter.com/gYj5npiau7 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 5, 2024

