4,200 Joshua Trees to be removed

I looked it up and this project is gross. They’re going to rip up thousands of trees to power 180,000 homes with “clean” energy.

The San Onofre nuclear power plant was made in the late 60s and provided 20% of power to SoCal.

Nuclear is a better option to fight climate change. https://t.co/KVr1rESubU pic.twitter.com/ZfkMzRz8Yd

