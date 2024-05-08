I looked it up and this project is gross. They’re going to rip up thousands of trees to power 180,000 homes with “clean” energy.
The San Onofre nuclear power plant was made in the late 60s and provided 20% of power to SoCal.
Nuclear is a better option to fight climate change. https://t.co/KVr1rESubU pic.twitter.com/ZfkMzRz8Yd
— Lani M🌺 (@MotivatedUni) May 5, 2024
2 thoughts on “4,200 Joshua Trees to be removed”
I visited this awesome place many years ago. I mourn the attack on something so unique, something that has persevered and thrived in the desert. My friend who is an arborist wrote me this:
“The other sad part is the promotion of nuclear power using deforestation as a rallying point…”
I don’t think it’s going too far to say, trees are us.
.
“The clearest way into the Universe is through a forest wilderness.”
–John Muir
.