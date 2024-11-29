43 children have gone missing from East Cleveland over last decade

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

A recent investigation by The Columbus Dispatch has found that dozens of children have gone missing from a northeast Ohio city since 2014. Approximately 3.1 children per 1,000 residents of East Cleveland’s 13,792 population have disappeared in the past decade, a rate that surpasses that of Ohio’s largest cities, including Columbus and Cincinnati. The report attributed these alarming figures to the area’s poverty, rampant crime, and a local police force that is too corrupt and understaffed to concentrate on missing juveniles.

At least 43 children have vanished from East Cleveland since 2014, including 24 girls and 19 boys. It is often difficult to determine whether the children who were reported missing were killed, victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation organizations, or if they returned home and officials were unaware of their returns.

Some juveniles may have fled from a nearby residential behavioral health center, according to those involved in child protection services in the city, while others are likely to have fallen victim to human trafficking. Experts told The Dispatch that the intersection of Superior Avenue and Euclid Avenue is a particularly vulnerable location for abducted children, as they are at a higher risk of being targeted by traffickers in Ohio than in other states. Additionally, there is a history of underage sex labor at several hotels in the city.

It is alleged that the issue has been exacerbated by a local police force that has been marred by incompetence and controversy. Court records indicate that over the past two years, an estimated 50 criminal charges have been brought against over a dozen East Cleveland police officers. These charges include assault, dereliction of duty, and evidence tampering. The department has lost over half of its 40 officers as a result of the indictments.

Mayor Brandon King asked Gov. Mike DeWine for Ohio National Guard assistance in June. Additional state troopers were deployed to assist in the patrol of the city, which has been in a state of fiscal crisis for the past 35 years. Despite the efforts, the city is unable to conduct a comprehensive search for missing children due to a lack of police officers. Advocates for missing persons contend that local authorities are preoccupied with other issues, such as gun violence and human trafficking.

According to a registry at the Attorney General’s Office, there are around 1,000 Ohio people missing on any given day. Data shows that at least 689 Ohioans, including 366 children, are listed as missing more than a year after vanishing.

Those who may have information regarding those children who are missing on the registry can submit a missing person lead to the Ohio Attorney General’s office or call (800)282-3784.