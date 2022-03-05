Jun 14, 2018 • WE WON’T STUDY IT WE WON”T REGULATE IT WE WON”T HAVE ANY STANDARDS FOR IT WE DON”T KNOW HOW IT IS GOING TO EFFECT HUMANS WE DON”T CARE IF IT CAUSES YOU HEALTH PROBLEMS FOR IT WILL BE MORE MONEY FOR THE HEALTH INDUSTRY AND BIG-PHARMA.
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Jun 14, 2018 • WE WON’T STUDY IT WE WON”T REGULATE IT WE WON”T HAVE ANY STANDARDS FOR IT WE DON”T KNOW HOW IT IS GOING TO EFFECT HUMANS WE DON”T CARE IF IT CAUSES YOU HEALTH PROBLEMS FOR IT WILL BE MORE MONEY FOR THE HEALTH INDUSTRY AND BIG-PHARMA.
One thought on “5G WARNING ~ FCC Chair Tom Wheeler’s speech supporting 5G”
Good grief!! He speaks of it as if it’s a National Treasure, instead of the toxic killing-machine it is, the spying-machine, the controlling-machine. He ends by rejoicing in the “tens of billions of dollars in economic activity” that will flow from it. Death, disease, and slavery sure are good money-makers.
.