8-Year-Old ‘Vaccine Poster Child’ Dies after Sudden Heart Attack

By Frank Bergman – Slay News

An 8-year-old boy, who was featured in a national campaign to promote Covid vaccines for children, has tragically died after suffering a sudden heart attack.

Yonatan Moshe Erlichman from Israel died unexpectedly after suffering cardiac arrest while taking a bath.

The boy reportedly slipped under the water after his heart suddenly stopped, causing him to drown.

He was rushed to Hadassah Hospital in Mount Scopus in serious condition but died a few days later on September 28 after being kept alive on life support.

Yonatan Erlichman was the grandson of a respected doctor in Beit El, Dr. Mati Erlichman.

Yonatan appeared in a video produced by the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council in 2020 when he was just 5 years old, according to reports.

The video was part of the government-run program called “Shushki in the Land of Binyamin,” which sought to “educate” children about vaccines in a kids’ TV show-like format.

In the video, Shushki, a friendly puppet “child,” prompts real people to respond with educational answers.

Yonatan Erlichman’s role in the Covid vaccine promotion made him a “poster child” for children’s vaccinations.

The film emphasizes that children have no choice when it comes to getting the mRNA shots. WATCH: יונתן ארליכמן ז”ל בן 8 מת מדום לב 😥😥😥 לא מזעזע אתכם ? היכן הכותרות ? החקירות? כמה ילדים עוד ימותו על מזבח הזהב? ובייחוד שיש כבר שני מחקרים מבוקרים המעידים כי חיסוני ה mRNA גורמים לבעיות לבביות. עד מתי תתחפרו ? כמה עוד תכחישו? תזכרו שבכל רגע נתון זה יכול לקרות לילדיכם… pic.twitter.com/PUYlLN4jDr — א.בלב Avishag Balev (@AvishagBalev) October 1, 2023 The video came out shortly before the rollout of the Covid mRNA shots. The campaign prompted citizens to get the shot as soon as it was ready. Following the tragedy, the Erlichman family issued a statement: “Our Yonatan Moshe passed away a short time ago. “On the eve of Yom Kippur, Yonatan went into cardiac arrest in our home, and since then we have “With love, we thank all those dear to us, who were by our side during the last days of his life.” Yonatan is not the first vaccine poster child to die suddenly, however. Last year, Argentina’s poster boy for childhood vaccination, Santino Godoy Blanco, also died at just 4 years old. Santino tragically died after falling ill and reporting a plethora of symptoms. He’s pictured on the Argentinian government’s website under a vaccine campaign material guideline. “Vaccines protect us,” reads the slogan beside Blanco, who’s holding up a fist. The poster boy for Argentina’s 💉campaign has #diedsuddenly of “bilateral pneumonia” Santino Godoy Blanco (3) was rushed to hospital due to fever and vomiting. Before passing his mom says he took off his mask and gave her little kisses because he couldn’t talk anymore 😥 pic.twitter.com/90HSBhsnvI — DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) November 13, 2022 Neither of these deaths has been officially linked to vaccines, however.