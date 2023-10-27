A children’s drag event at the San Fernando Library featuring Pickle the drag queen was shut down at a peaceful protest on Oct. 25. Parents of color surrounded the front of the library, preventing Pickle the drag queen from coming inside to perform. The drag event was organized… https://t.co/5ZKvFcGEXE pic.twitter.com/8qLQ2UIMD1
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 26, 2023
Posted: October 27, 2023
Categories: Videos
2 thoughts on “A children’s drag event at the San Fernando Library featuring Pickle the drag queen was shut down at a peaceful protest on Oct. 25.”
Related:
https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1666979750215294976/photo/1
.
Related: Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Burn Down a Church that Planned to Host Drag Show Events:
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/ohio-man-pleads-guilty-attempting-burn-down-church-planned-host-drag-show-events
.