A Dutch teenage journalist has gone viral after his coverage of the clashes in Amsterdam for the page “Bender” has gained critical acclaim. He documents the Maccabi Tel Aviv hooligans carrying wooden planks and poles, running in packs across this city earlier this week. He also gets instructed by one of the hooligans to ‘stop filming for his own safety’.

