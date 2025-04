A Palestinian father embraces his daughter’s body, killed in an Israeli artillery shelling that targeted children while playing in Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, earlier today.

A Palestinian father embraces his daughter's body, killed in an Israeli artillery shelling that targeted children while playing in Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/VIwMp5RdLV — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 6, 2025

